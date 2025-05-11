Center for Black Literature's Wild Seeds Retreat for Writers of Color

About

Nestled within the realm of literary excellence, House of Bohannon stands as a boutique agency like no other. With an unwavering commitment to cultivating talent, we curate a sanctuary for both budding and acclaimed writers in the realms of romance and women's fiction. At House of Bohannon, we possess an innate ability to recognize brilliance, channeling our expertise to forge unbreakable partnerships between authors and the finest publishers across the globe. Together, we craft a literary journey that transcends borders, embarking on a truly remarkable worldwide publishing odyssey. Embracing a personalized and hands-on approach, we invest ourselves wholeheartedly in every author's success, nurturing not only their literary creations but also their entire careers. Beyond the pages, we become their steadfast companions, walking alongside them throughout their writing endeavors.