National Black Writers Conference 2025 Biennial Symposium Honoring Tony Medina and Rita Williams-Garcia

Tony Medina and Rita Williams-Garcia

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Black Literature at Medgar Evers College, CUNY, proudly announces the return of the National Black Writers Conference Biennial Symposium (NBWC2025), taking place March 27-29, 2025, at Medgar Evers College, Brooklyn, NY. This year’s Symposium will honor Tony Medina and Rita Williams-Garcia for their contributions to Young Adult (YA) and Middle Grade (MG) literature.The Keynote Conversation and Award Ceremony will be moderated by Jacqueline Woodson, with featured authors including Derrick Barnes, Ibi Zoboi, Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich, and Tracey Baptiste, among others. The event will highlight the impact of Black Young Adult (YA) and Middle-Grade (MG) literature in shaping literacy, identity, and representation. “The National Black Writers Symposium is a cornerstone for celebrating Black literary excellence,” said Donna Hill, the newly appointed Executive Director of the Center for Black Literature. “This year, we are thrilled to honor voices that have profoundly shaped the landscape of Young Adult and Middle Grade literature.”New Era for the Center for Black LiteratureThe 2025 Symposium also marks a new chapter for the Center for Black Literature with the appointment of Donna Hill, a bestselling author, professor at Medgar Evers College, and literary advocate, as the new Executive Director. Hill, succeeding Dr. Brenda Greene, brings decades of expertise in literature and academia. She has authored over 100 books and is a leader in amplifying Black narratives in publishing. Dr. Brenda Greene, the Center’s founder, has fostered a national literary presence for Black writers through initiatives like the National Black Writers Conference and the CBL Book Club. Hill aims to build on this legacy, expanding the Center’s reach and impact.“I am honored to continue the incredible work that Dr. Greene began,” said Hill. “Through the Center and events like the Symposium, we will continue to nurture and preserve Black literary voices.”About The Center for Black LiteratureThe Center for Black Literature at Medgar Evers College, CUNY, is dedicated to preserving, promoting, and celebrating literature of the African diaspora. Under the leadership of Executive Director Donna Hill, the Center continues to amplify Black literary voices through conferences, workshops, and community initiatives.For event details and registration: https://centerforblackliterature.org/

