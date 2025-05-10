Secretary Wong: Director Xia urges MSAR Government to do a good job in maritime-planning matters

MACAU, May 10 - The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, hopes that the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government will continue to make full use of the Central Government’s favourable policies for Macao, and do a good job in planning on maritime-related matters.

This is according to Mr Wong Sio Chak, the Secretary for Security, who accompanied Mr Xia on a boat trip to inspect Macao’s waters this morning.

Mr Wong added that Mr Xia said the Central Government fully supported, and thought highly of, the MSAR Government’s work.

Mr Xia today boarded R-1, a newly-acquired fire and rescue boat of the Macao Customs Service, to inspect Macao’s maritime waters. He was briefed by the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, and the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man, about Macao’s sea-reclamation areas, as well as the planning of the international integrated cultural and tourism zone and the ecological island.

Talking to reporters after the inspection tour, Mr Wong said that Mr Xia urged the MSAR Government to conduct scientific planning and make good use of its maritime areas and reclaimed areas, in accordance with Macao’s development needs.

Mr Xia expressed interest in the security forces' enforcement of the maritime law; and in the Macao Customs Service’s fleet of boats, said Mr Wong. The security forces will continue to implement the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important speeches made during his inspection of Macao last December, and make relevant plans, including for maritime security work. Macao Customs Service will also continue to purchase advanced equipment, strengthen personnel training, and enhance law-enforcement capabilities, to ensure the sustainable and high-quality development of the MSAR.