Charitable Intentions Inspire Charitable Results at REVEL

REVEL’S Charity Carnaval in 2025 Will Support SickKids Foundation

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The REVEL Charity Carnaval has become a unique, annual tradition, hosted by REVEL REALTY INC. in support of charitable causes close to the heart of the communities it serves. Implemented six years ago in place of brokerage award acknowledgements, and to support the vision that ‘giving back to the community you serve as a real estate representative is the ultimate reward,’ The Charity Carnaval began first as a Charity Gala, before evolving into a Festival type event that reflects the colourful personality of the REVEL REALTY INC. brokerage. Last year’s event featured an impressive dinner extravaganza of fine cuisine and evening delicacies, while the entertainment festivities staged live performances from The Madhatters and The Mandevilles, paving the way for a surprise appearance by the one and only DJ Fizza. This year’s event will take the festivities a step further, evolving once again into a multi-faceted social celebration imprinted with a flamboyant, carnaval theme, and scheduled for June 6, 2025 at the Central Niagara Centre in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

To say that REVEL is excited to host this charitable event is an understatement. The entire brokerage comes together in preparation for REVEL’s annual charity offering, combining talents and REVELutionary ideas to one-up the previous year’s reputation. As a result of these creative renderings, and riding the wave of REVEL’S ‘celebratory’ culture across all business fronts, this annual event has grown immensely in popularity, beyond the brokerage’s wildest expectations, from increased donations and sponsorships, to pre-reserved ticket sales and requests for tables once the official date has been released. To date, REVEL has raised over $500,000 from such events, and continues to raise the bar from year to year with the anticipation of surpassing last year’s efforts.

In the charitable spirit of the good causes REVEL elects to help, the REVEL Charity Carnaval Committee this year has organized a one of a kind social event that inspires the values of giving but also offers incredible cuisine, extraordinary entertainment, live music, dancing, and a dazzling buzz of positive energy to what is always a memorable evening. In this capacity, REVEL openly invites local and provincial sponsors, as well as donors, to contribute a partnering brand presence and collaborative commitment to the occasion. Businesses are catered to and promoted by REVEL to its provincial network of offices and agents who continue to expand REVEL’s influence throughout the province and beyond. In this capacity, REVEL believes it is expanding its family by discovering common charitable interests among its associates.

Supporting SickKids Foundation is an honour for REVEL, and founders Ryan and Nicki Serravalle. The progressive vision of SickKids Foundation combined with REVEL’s own progressive vision for charity are destined to create a magical evening that will impact the lives of many children under the care and devotion of SickKids Foundation. If you would like to learn more about this special event, please visit revelcharityevent.com for more information.

2024 REVEL Charity video recap

