REVEL Covering the North in REVEL STYLE, expanding into Parry Sound

Revel Realty is excited to announce that Jenn O’Brien, a renowned and reputable real estate representative, will lead REVEL’s expansion into Parry Sound.

PARRY SOUND, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revel Realty, an independent real estate brokerage with headquarters based in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is excited to announce that Jenn O’Brien, a renowned and reputable real estate representative, will lead REVEL’s expansion into Parry Sound. In so doing, Jenn will officially become the Head Coach of REVEL’s office in Parry Sound, complimenting an already robust presence in the northern quadrant of Ontario with the common purpose of uniting visions and REVELutionizing real estate. Jenn’s track record of cottage country sales throughout the Georgian Bay, Muskoka and Parry Sound areas, her ambitious energy, and obvious leadership savvy, were quintessential qualities emblematic to REVEL’s vision for a brand presence in a thriving real estate market in Parry Sound.

“The choice to join REVEL was easy. After over a decade in Real Estate, including 5 years in Leadership at some Legacy brands, REVEL was a breath of fresh air with truly collaborative & authentic leaders - REVEL is my dream of what I thought a Real Estate company could and should be,” explains Jenn O’Brien. “ My home town, Parry Sound, is changing. We’re a small town, but we’ve got a big heart. And I’m excited to bring an independent brokerage built on a people-first community, collaboration & cutting edge technology to the real estate landscape here. Focused on training, mentorship, growth & connection, REVEL Parry Sound is a place where the client experience & community is at the forefront of all we do and we’re committed to revolutionizing the norms of real estate service. “

Such an expansion move for REVEL provides a strategic extension of REVEL’s recent expansion pursuits, which have stretched a northern reach as far as Timmins and Manitoulin in 2024, as well as a growing presence in North Bay. Jenn’s inclusion in REVEL’s stable of leaders will do well to extend and bolster REVEL’s far reaching network, and add to the growing list of expansion offices in REVEL’S Thrive in 2025 leadership campaign.

REVEL regards this most recent acquisition of talent as a transcendent direction for a brand that truly values the people who have earned promotional opportunities through impressive work ethics and an adoption of the business principles REVEL insists upon for each of its 35 offices in Ontario.

“We are honoured to welcome Jenn into our REVEL family. Our mutual visions for real estate are already aligned, as well as our passions to offer elite service to our clients and colleagues,” explains founder of REVEL, Ryan Serravalle. "Jenn is a reputable professional in the business, and we are excited to facilitate the growth of this reputation under the REVEL brand.”

REVEL is confident that its focus on education, coaching, training, mentorship, and creative marketing, not to mention its top ten branding influence in the province of Ontario, will continue to create opportunities for agents, affiliations, and client networks throughout the province and beyond. REVEL sees great promise welcoming Jenn O’Brien as a leader for REVEL Parry Sound.

"We value the privilege of attracting agents, brokers and teams that share our core principles of business,” adds Nicki Serravalle, founder of REVEL. "At REVEL,we are ecstatic to embrace Jenn O’Brien with the confidence that we can achieve more together based on our family, and team first approach to real estate."

From its inaugural launch in 2014, founders of REVEL, Ryan and Nicki Serravalle, have built an alluring brand, which has inspired a demographic of real estate professionals, like Jenn O’Brien who aspire to conduct business in a REVELutionary manner. Attracting some of the highest selling teams in the nation, while developing a contingent of industry leading agents through its innovative REVEL Ed and REVEL Mentorship programs, REVEL has established itself as a credible and promising option for reputable real estate agents, brokers, and prominent teams, who are seeking to take the next step in their career paths - leadership, ownership of, or partnership with, a REVEL office.

In this ambitious tradition, Jenn O’Brien will lead REVEL Parry Sound under the umbrella of a brand that fosters credibility and growth alongside its creative marketing acumen.

“We have high expectations for this recent expansion into Parry Sound, and are inspired by Jenn’s acumen for real estate,” explains Nicki Serravalle.

Never a brokerage to back down from growth, provision of opportunity, or expansion, even in tough times, REVEL has always created its own space in competitive real estate markets throughout Ontario. As a result of this commitment to creating opportunities for like-minded professionals, the brand continues to attract top performing and community respected agents like Jenn O’Brien, who look to diversify their business, real estate and investment interests through leadership of a REVEL office.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.