War tore my family apart: One message brought us back together.

It wasn't until a few weeks ago, when my great-aunt shared a fragile, worn sheet of paper with faded blue ink, that I learned about my family’s desperation to stay in touch during World War II. The document was a brief Red Cross message, dated February 15, 1943, sent by my great-great-grandfather, Pierre Flores, from Algeria across the front lines to France to try to reach his children. It was his only—and last—hope to learn they were safe or even alive

After leaving Spain decades before the war, Pierre and his wife, Isabelle, emigrated to Algeria, where they put down roots. Shortly before the War-ravaged Europe prompting a mass exodus from the continent, their children—including my great-grandmother Maria—emigrated to France. Later, when the Nazis occupied the Ardennes—where part of my family lived in modern-day northern France near the Belgium border—Algeria and France became wartime enemies, making contact between family members impossible: there were no letters, no telegrams, no news.

The only exception was the Red Cross Message: a brief communication, barely 25 words long, that the International Committee of the Red Cross used, acting as a neutral intermediary, to relay news and maintain family contacts between warring countries. Pierre wrote to his son Esteban in the message:

"Dear all, we are in good health. How are you? We want to hear from Gines and Maria. Where are they? Kisses. Pierre.”

The message worked. Esteban received it and passed it on to María, who kept it. When she passed away in the 1980s, my great-aunt inherited all her papers. As a family, we know they were eventually reunited — but we don’t know how. Maybe it was through another Red Cross message, maybe they had to wait until the war ended the following year, or perhaps they found another way to reconnect. What matters is that they met again, in life.

When I came across the paper more than 80 years later, I was struck not just by its content—so short yet so full of life and hope—but by the improbable journey of this document. it's a testament to humanity during one of its darkest periods, and proof of one family's tenacious refusal to succumb to chaos.