Sudan: Statement on the killing of five Sudanese Red Crescent Society volunteers

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expresses its deepest sorrow over the killing of five Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) volunteers in Bara, North Kordofan State. We received this news with profound shock and outrage, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms this horrific and senseless act of violence.

Humanitarian workers are often the first—and in many cases the only—responders for people in desperate situations. They selflessly give not only their skills and hard work, but also their time, compassion, and empathy—qualities that so often make the greatest difference. Targeting them endangers not only their lives, but the very values of humanity and solidarity that they represent.

Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of the volunteers, as well as to the Sudanese Red Crescent Society. We stand with you in solidarity during this painful time and honor the courage and compassion of those who dedicate their lives to helping others.

We remain firmly committed to supporting humanitarian work in Sudan, striving to uphold the safety, dignity, and protection of all people and communities affected by the conflict. We urgently call for full respect of international humanitarian law—to protect lives, safeguard those who provide aid, and preserve the very principles of humanity.