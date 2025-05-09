Submit Release
Evaluation of ICRC’s Athens Delegation 2016-2024

The ICRC’s Delegation in Athens closed at the end of 2024, after a decade of field operational presence in Greece. The evaluation of the ICRC Athens Delegation (2016-2024) assesses the relevance, effectiveness, and sustainability of its programs supporting vulnerable migrants in Greece, focusing on family reunification, detention conditions, and forensic management. 

