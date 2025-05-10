El Paso CBP Agriculture Specialists seize nearly 300 pounds of prohibited pork products

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists assigned to the Paso Del Norte international crossing seized 25 large rolls of prohibited pork bologna, two packages of pork ham, and 16 rolls of pork chorizo May 8.

Pork products seized by CBP.

The discovery was made just before 8 p.m. when a 61-year-old male driving a 2024 Mazda CX-50 presented himself for inspection via the vehicle lanes at the port. After obtaining a negative declaration for fruits, vegetables, and meat products, a CBP officer at the primary booth spotted multiple rolls of meat under the floor mats.

The driver was referred for a secondary agriculture inspection. During the secondary exam, CBP Agriculture Specialists located 275 pounds of bologna, 17.6 pounds of pork ham, and seven pounds of pork chorizo hidden in various locations in the vehicle. The prohibited pork products were seized and destroyed by CBP per U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations.

The seizure marks the second time the individual was caught attempting to smuggle pork bologna from Mexico to the U.S. at the El Paso port of entry. The man was previously assessed a $1,000 penalty after CBP agriculture specialists discovered 30 rolls of bologna in the vehicle he was driving.

“It is important that members of the traveling public clearly understand that pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases to the U.S. The impact to the U.S. economy and to our agriculture industry could be devastating,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Travelers should not try to cross pork products from Mexico to the U.S. If they are unsure, it is best for travelers to declare any items acquired abroad to help CBP stop the introduction of potentially harmful products.”

The smuggling case is being referred to USDA Investigative and Enforcement Services who enforce alleged violations related to animal and plant issues. CBP is also exploring civil penalties which may be applied.

The USDA and the Department of Homeland Security are partners in the effort to protect American agriculture against the introduction of pests and diseases at our nation's ports of entry. Undeclared prohibited agriculture items will be confiscated and can result in a civil penalty for failure to declare.