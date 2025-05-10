Connections for Critical Communications: 2025 RADIO Conference Strengthens Oregon’s Public Safety Network

SALEM, Ore. - Public safety professionals from across Oregon gathered this week for the 2025 RADIO Conference—Resilience, Advancement, and Development in Interoperability for Oregon—hosted by the Oregon Department of Emergency Management in partnership with the State Interoperability Executive Council (SIEC). The RADIO Conference is a premier event for advancing public safety communications and interoperability.

This year’s theme, “Connections for Critical Communications,” reflected a central truth of emergency response: interoperability depends on relationships. From the frontline to the data center, from dispatch to disaster recovery, the strength of Oregon’s emergency communications system lies in the collaboration between agencies, disciplines, and technology platforms.

Over three days, attendees participated in more than a dozen technical sessions and hands-on workshops covering critical topics such as:

• Wildfire evacuation alerts and planning

• Cybersecurity threats to 911 and public safety communications

• Remote 911 call-taking solutions during emergencies

• PACE planning for communication redundancy

• The evolution of Next Generation 911 in Oregon

• AI applications in emergency management

• Mental wellness programs like Dispatch K9s

“This conference isn’t just about radio systems or technology—it’s about the people behind the tools who work every day to keep Oregonians safe,” said William Chapman, Statewide Interoperability and Watch Center Manager. “The RADIO Conference is where we strengthen our partnerships, skills, and solutions needed to meet the moment—whatever that moment may be.”

The event was offered at no cost to participants, thanks to the generous support of sponsors including Verizon Frontline, L3Harris Technologies, FirstNet (by AT&T), Deployed Logix, Day Wireless Systems, ADCOMM Engineering, Communications Northwest, Goserco, and ZeroBase Energy.

From strengthening cybersecurity protocols to planning for large-scale events like wildfires and festivals, the 2025 RADIO Conference empowered Oregon’s emergency communications professionals with new knowledge, innovative tools, and the connections needed to face future challenges with confidence.

For more information about the RADIO Conference or Oregon’s statewide emergency communications initiatives, visit: Enterprise Information Services : Radio Conference : State Interoperability Executive Council : State of Oregon