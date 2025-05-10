Repair Work Prompts Lane Shift on I-640 E to I-75 N Ramp

Motorists traveling on I-640 East in Knox County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic.

Beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, May 9, traffic on the ramp from I-640 East to I-75 North towards Lexington (Exit 3A) will be shifted to the outside lane. All traffic will then move back to the inside lane before reaching the overpass bridge. This traffic shift will be completed by 6 a.m. on Monday, May 12.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.