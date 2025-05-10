Construction Begins on Farrington Highway Widening Project

Main, News Posted on May 9, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) today hosted a blessing and groundbreaking to mark the start of construction of the Farrington Highway Widening Project, an approximately three-mile stretch from the Kapolei Golf Course Road near the University of Hawai‘i – West O‘ahu to Old Fort Weaver Road. The widening project will expand the current two-lane road to include a new two-way turn lane, as well as bike lanes and pedestrian sidewalks on both sides from Kapolei to ‘Ewa.

The scope of the project will include reconstruction of the Kaloi Stream Bridge and Honouliuli Stream Bridge, as well as construction of drainage structures and culverts; asphalt and concrete pavements; concrete curbs, gutters and sidewalks; gas, water and sewar lines; street lighting, traffic signals and landscaping. The work also will include relocation of water mains, relocation of overhead and underground electrical and telecommunications infrastructure, demolition and removal of structures, clearing, grading and pavement markings and signage.

The project is designed to meet future capacity needs, while also balancing multimodal travel for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit users. The widening will support the development of affordable housing and commercial uses in the area, while also providing connections to four of the city’s Skyline stations, including the Kualakaʻi – East Kapolei, Keoneʻae – UHWO, Honouliuli – Hoʻopili, and Hoʻaeʻae, West Loch stations.

The $138 million project, which was awarded to contractor Nan, Inc., is anticipated to take two years, with an estimated completion in Spring 2027. The City and County of Honolulu is committing $15 million towards construction.

For more information on the Farrington Highway Widening, please see https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Farrington-Highway-Widening-TOD-April.pdf

A picture of the groundbreaking may be downloaded at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/farrington-widening-groundbreaking-scaled.jpg

Please credit “Hawaii Department of Transportation” or “HDOT” if you use it. Pictured left to right is Ed Shukri, vice president of Nan Inc.; Representative Darius Kila, chair, House Transportation Committee; Ed Sniffen, director, Hawaii Department of Transportation; Senator Henry Aquino, former House Transportation Committee chair, representing Pearl City, Waipahu, West Loch Estates, Hono‘uli‘uli, Ho‘opili; and Brandi Lasconia an inspector with QRSE, HDOT’s construction management consultant.

