NEBRASKA, November 13 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Comments on Baby Safely Surrendered Under Nebraska’s Expanded Safe Haven Law

LINCOLN, NE -- Governor Jim Pillen, a champion of pro-life issues, released the following statement after a baby in the northwest part of the state was surrendered under Nebraska’s expanded safe haven law.

“We’ve got to do everything we can to protect babies, and we have to step up to help moms in need. We took action and expanded Nebraska’s safe haven law to help babies that are vulnerable and ensure their safety. It’s not just that Nebraskans are pro-life, we’re pro-baby — which means being here to help babies and moms who are in tough situations.”

In 2024, Gov. Pillen signed a law that extended the age a baby can be surrendered from 30 to 90 days, allowing the infant to be left with employees at a hospital licensed by the State of Nebraska, a staffed fire station, a staffed law enforcement agency, or an emergency care provider.

Individuals are protected from prosecution for any crime based solely on the act of surrendering a baby under the law.

Earlier this year, an infant, the first under the expanded safe haven law, was surrendered in northeast Nebraska.