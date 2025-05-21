Fraser Allport earns the National Social Security Advisor ® Certification

Serving Clients since 1982 Experience Matters

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Fraser Allport has achieved the respected National Social Security Advisor Certificate from the National Social Security Association in Washington, D.C.The NSSA program is the gold standard in the Nation in Social Security training and certification.Fraser Allport, Fiduciary . is qualified to help Retirees understand and maximize their Social Security Benefits.Fraser Allport is an Accredited Investment Fiduciaryand Certified Estate Planner ™ with 43 Years of Experience, serving all of Florida. Fraser specializes in Retirement and Estate Planning, Medicare, Social Security, and Income Taxes.There are 76 million Baby Boomers nationwide. Boomers are people born between 1946 and 1964. Serving Boomers requires knowing Social Security.10,000 Baby Boomers turn 65 each day in the United States. Fraser Allport believes that Fiduciaries must be trained and informed regarding Social Security.Many Advisors claim to do Retirement Planning, but are not trained and versed in the intricacies of Social Security. One of Fraser's core specialties is Social Security. To do modern Retirement Planning in 2025 ... an Advisor must be knowledgeable in Social Security.The NSSA Certificate promotes advanced Social Security training, and requisite continuing education. This Social Security expertise gives Fraser Allport the knowledge to counsel people on the best way to claim their maximum Social Security benefits.The Social Security Administration started in 1935, and has of thousands of pages of Rules. Moreover, the rules are different, depending on a person's specific situation. There are Retirement benefits vs. Spousal and Survivor benefits. There are different rules for those who are Divorced too.Social Security also has complex rules for Family and Children's benefits, Social Security Disability, and Supplemental Social Security. Social Security is complicated. Fraser can help a person make sense of it all.Understanding the complexities of various Social Security Claiming Strategies is challenging for the average person. It is no wonder that many people and Families do not receive the full amount of Social Security that they are legally entitled to.Every year, the Social Security Administration runs an audit of itself. Invariably, SSA finds that there are large amounts of unclaimed benefits that people were legally entitled to ... if they only knew the Rules and their Rights.For a Q&A about Social Security, schedule a Complimentary Consultation with Fraser Allport at www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor About the Author :Fraser Allport is an Accredited Investment Fiduciaryand Certified Estate Planner ™ with 43 Years of Experience, serving all of Florida. Fraser specializes in Retirement and Estate Planning, Medicare, Social Security, and Income Taxes.See Fraser Allport's comprehensive Suite of Services at www.fraserallport.com With 43 Years in Business ... Fraser is a Trusted Authority.Fraser is The Advisor that a person keeps for Life.Work with an Accredited Investment Fiduciary: Fraser AllportDon’t settle for less.Fraser Allport offers a no obligation Complimentary Consultation to help people analyze their optimum Social Security claiming strategies at : https://www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor Fraser offers Phone, Zoom or In-Person consults. Fraser also does Onsite Educational Workshops at a School, Facility, HOA, Senior Center or Club.Fraser serves all of Florida, and can work in all 50 States. Fraser has been in Business for 43 Years.Experience Matters.“ All Knowledge comes from Experience. ” - Albert EinsteinRead Fraser's Google Client Reviews at :Fraser Allport is a National Social Security Advisor.Fraser is an Accredited Investment FiduciaryFraser is a Certified Estate Planner ™Fraser Allport : FL. License # A 00 44 61 and L 09 47 754.Social Security Administration

