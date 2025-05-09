VA statement regarding President Trump’s executive order

WASHINGTON – After President Trump signed an executive order to provide better care to Veterans, improve accountability for such care, and establish a National Center for Warrior Independence for homeless Veterans, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins released the following statement:

“Under President Trump, VA is implementing a host of important reforms to improve care and benefits for our nation’s heroes,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “This executive order builds on the progress we’ve made so far and puts us on a path to fixing some of the department’s most vexing problems.

“After decades of mismanagement, VA has been leasing parts of its 388-acre West Los Angeles VA Medical Center campus to a wealthy and exclusive private school and the University of California, Los Angeles, baseball team. Today’s executive order will enable us to ensure VA’s West Los Angeles Campus is being used as intended: to benefit Veterans. Our goal is to turn the campus into a beacon of hope and a destination for homeless Veterans from across the nation who can travel there to find housing and support and start their journey back to self-sufficiency.

“Under President Biden, VA failed to hold its employees properly accountable and actively fought congressional attempts to make it easier to fire poor-performing workers – even as health care wait times and benefits backlogs increased. With this executive order, VA will become the most accountable agency in the entire federal government. We’re going to celebrate the vast majority of VA employees who do a great job every day, hold employees accountable when they fall short of the mission and work to fix the wait-time and backlog issues that developed during the Biden Administration.

“New Hampshire is the only state in the contiguous United States without a full-service VA medical center. In response to this executive order, we will develop a plan to ensure that is no longer the case.”

Additional announcements regarding VA’s implementation of the EO are forthcoming. Read more about the EO here.