ATLANTA - Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, constitutional officers, members of the Georgia General Assembly, and law enforcement officers, signed legislation improving and making major investments towards modernizing public safety in the State of Georgia.

"All Georgians deserve to live in communities that are safe, and the way to accomplish that is by ensuring we have the best-trained, best-equipped law enforcement in the nation," said Governor Brian Kemp. "By signing these pieces of legislation today, we are once again ensuring those who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe have the technology and support they need to succeed in that mission."

Governor Kemp signed six pieces of legislation included below:

HB 105, sponsored by Representative Will Wade, cosponsored by Representatives Matthew Gambill, Soo Hong, Lauren McDonald, Holt Persinger, and Chris Erwin, and carried in the Senate by Senator Bo Hatchett, was a priority of Governor Kemp that increased the indemnification benefit for public school employees from $75,000 to $150,000 in the case of death. Additionally, it includes language on notification to disabled peace officers about the Georgia State Indemnification Fund and the temporary disability compensation program.

HB 423, sponsored by Representative Will Wade, cosponsored by Representatives Sandy Donatucci, Matt Reeves, Deborah Silcox, Scott Hilton, and Clint Crowe, carried in the Senate by Senator John Albers, and championed by GEMA/HS, facilitates the transition to Next Generation 911 - a critical step in supporting Georgia first responders and keeping our communities safe.

HB 114, sponsored by Representative Lauren McDonald, cosponsored by Representatives Clint Crowe, Bill Hitchens, Eddie Lumsden, Carter Barrett, and John Corbett, carried in the Senate by Senator Randy Robertson, and championed by the Department of Public Safety, updates the reference date for present federal regulations.

HB 116, sponsored by Representative Lauren McDonald, cosponsored by Representatives Clint Crowe, Bill Hitchens, Eddie Lumsden, Carter Barrett, and John Corbett, carried in the Senate by Senator Randy Robertson, and championed by the Department of Public Safety, changes the name of the Motor Carrier Compliance Division to Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.

HB 161, sponsored by Representative Clint Crowe, cosponsored by Representatives Matt Reeves, Kimberly New, Beth Camp, and Tyler Paul Smith, and carried in the Senate by Senator John Albers, grants the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) subpoena power for certain cyber crimes and includes language from the Prosecuting Attorney's Council (PAC) to update the domestic terrorism statute by relocating the meaning of domestic terrorism to the same code section as the penalty.

SB 185, sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Randy Robertson, cosponsored by Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, Senators John Albers, Carden Summers, Max Burns, and Chuck Hufstetler, carried in the House by Representative Scott Hilton, and supported by the Georgia Department of Corrections, prohibits the use of state funds for sex reassignment surgery, hormone replacement therapies, or cosmetic procedures for inmates.

Governor Kemp extends his appreciation to all of those whose diligent work and efforts led to him being able to sign these bills today.