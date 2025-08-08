Gov. Kemp: July Net Tax Revenues Down 2.7%
GEORGIA, August 8 - ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections for the first month of FY 2026 totaled $2.49 billion, for a decrease of $70.1 million, or 2.7%, from July 2024 (FY 2025), when net tax collections totaled roughly $2.56 billion, in part reflecting the 20 basis point (3.7%) reduction in individual and corporate tax rates compared to the year-ago period.
The changes within the following tax categories account for July’s overall net tax revenue decrease:
Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections for the month increased by $8.6 million or 0.7%, from a total of nearly $1.26 billion in July 2024 (FY 2025).
The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combine for the net increase:
- Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) decreased by $7 million or 6.4%
- Income Tax Withholding payments for July declined by $31.6 million, or 2.5%, from FY 2025
- Individual Income Tax Return payments increased by $36.4 million, or 104.2%, over July 2024 (FY ’25)
- All other Individual Income Tax categories, including Estimated payments, were down a combined $3.2 million
Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections in July totaled roughly $1.61 billion, for an increase of $19.3 million, or 1.2%, over FY 2025. Net Sales and Use Tax decreased $12.9 million, or 1.6%, compared to July 2024, when net Sales Tax revenue totaled nearly $809 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled $808.6 million, for an increase of $31.9 million over last year, while Sales Tax refunds increased by $0.3 million, or 3.1%, compared to July FY 2025.
Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections for July totaled $53.7 million, which was a decrease of $70.1 million, or 56.6%, from FY 2025 when net Corporate Tax revenues totaled nearly $123.9 million.
The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net decrease:
- Corporate Income Tax refunds issued (net of voids) were up $31.4 million over FY 2025
- Corporate Income Tax Estimated payments decreased by $28.2 million, or 39.1%, from July 2024
- All other Corporate Income Tax payments, including Return payments, were down a combined $10.5 million
Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections for the month increased by $3.2 million, or 1.7%, over July 2024, when Motor Fuel tax collections totaled $191.3 million for the month.
Motor Vehicle - Tag & Title Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fee collections for July increased by almost $6 million, or 19%, while Title ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections increased by nearly $6.6 million, or 9.9%, compared to the previous fiscal year 2025.
Contact
Director of External Affairs and Communications, Georgia Department of Revenue Joe Snowden
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.