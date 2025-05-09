Construction projects underway on WYO 22

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Ames Construction have been working this spring on two projects in Teton County on Wyoming State Highway 22, gearing up for the summer construction season.

WYO 22 Snake River Bridge

WYDOT and contract crews from Ames will be working in the Snake River channel beginning Monday, May 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers will not see any traffic delays, but river users should stay alert and exercise caution while moving through the work area. Crews will be utilizing a snooper truck to access the underside of the bridge to bolt cross braces on the new bridge. To complete the job, crews will need to work over the main river channel. River users are advised not to float underneath the work area and a flagger will be present at the Wilson boat ramp to alert river users of any potential hazards.

In addition to the work in the river channel, crews will be wrapping up pavement operations at the intersection with the final concrete pours on Wednesday, May 14 and Friday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers traveling to WYO 390 northbound from WYO 22 will be directed to make a right hand turn at the intersection signal while the work is underway. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22/WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

WYO 22 Big Fill Slide

Ames Construction has been clearing snow in preparation for spring work on the Big Fill landslide on Teton Pass. Crews are now moving into the final phases of work package no. 2 with hopes of completing the work by the end of July. WYDOT and Ames spent the fall and part of the winter of 2024 working on key construction elements to rebuilding and reinforcing the slope, including a robust drainage system, lightweight embankment and foundational improvements for the section of roadway.

WYDOT and contract crews are now working around the clock, 6 days a week, bringing in lightweight fill and other materials to complete the embankment. Travelers will see more activity in the coming weeks, with occasional heavy truck traffic moving in and out of the site. Crews hope to complete the slope stabilization work by the end of June, and tentatively plan to start paving operations on the new roadway by the beginning of July. More information about the reconstruction of the Big Fill Slide can be viewed here: Big Fill Slide progress video or at Big Fill Slide media kit.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.

Snake River Bridge, May 8, 2025 Photo: WYDOT

Big Fill Slide, May 7, 2025 Photo: WYDOT