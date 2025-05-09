The U.S. Military’s Force Structure: Fiscal Year 2025 Update to Personnel Numbers and Costs

This spreadsheet provides the personnel numbers and annual operating costs that CBO estimates for each type of major combat unit in the U.S. military, updated to reflect the Defense Department’s fiscal year 2025 budget request.

