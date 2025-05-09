Armstrong meets with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, discusses key issues for energy and agriculture

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today met with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, discussing how North Dakota is working with the federal government and industry partners to protect the state’s natural resources and support responsible energy development and economic growth.

Armstrong and Zeldin discussed the importance of states partnering with the EPA to advance the Trump administration’s deregulation agenda; the need to repeal the Biden administration’s onerous and overreaching rule on power plants; and ensuring that agricultural producers have access to crop protection tools. Armstrong noted he recently signed a pesticide labeling bill, passed by the North Dakota Legislature and supported by the state’s major farm commodity groups, that ensures North Dakota farmers will continue to have access to these critical tools.

“When it comes to protecting North Dakota’s ability to produce food and energy to feed and fuel the world, we could not have a better friend in the EPA than Lee Zeldin,” Armstrong said. “We look forward to continuing this partnership to roll back regulations, support our farmers and ranchers and unleash U.S. energy production with environmental stewardship.”

Armstrong and Zeldin served together in Congress for four years when Zeldin represented New York’s District 1. Zeldin was sworn in as the 17th administrator of the EPA on Jan. 29 after his nomination by President Trump and confirmation by the U.S. Senate.