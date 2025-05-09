i89 N Bolton, near mm73.3

State of Vermont

I89 northbound near mile marker 73.3, in the Bolton area, is shut down to one lane due to a tree blocking the one lane.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

