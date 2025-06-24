Westminster Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & License Required
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1004539
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Maldonado
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/23/2025, 1710 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 North / Mile marker 12, Brattleboro, VT
ACCUSED: Jonathon Cartin
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
VIOLATION: License Required
ACCUSED: Jillian Taylor
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/23/2025 at approximately 1710 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 Northbound near mile marker 12 in the town of Brattleboro after observing a motor vehicle violation. It was determined that the operator, Jonathan G. Cartin (60), was driving without a license. Through investigation, it was determined that the passenger, Jillian Taylor (41), had an active arrest warrant.
Taylor was arrested without incident and transported to the Westminster Barracks and later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $50 bail and is to appear before the Windham County Superior Court on 06/24/2025 at 1230 hours. Cartin was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Windham County Superior Court on 07/22/2025 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of License Required.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/24/2025 at 1230 hours (Taylor), 07/22/2025 at 0830 hours (Cartin)
COURT: Windham County
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (Taylor)
BAIL: $50 (Taylor)
MUG SHOT: N/A
