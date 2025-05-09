RE: i89 N Bolton, near mm73.3
Roadway is back open
From: Gomes, Cullen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, May 9, 2025 4:32 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: i89 N Bolton, near mm73.3
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston State Police Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I89 northbound near mile marker 73.3, in the Bolton area, is shut down to one lane due to a tree blocking the one lane.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
Thanks,
Cullen Gomes
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.