Partner Real Estate Expands to San Diego County with New Carlsbad Office, Launches Direct-to-Agent Lead Platform

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to expand its footprint in Southern California, Partner Real Estate has officially launched its newest office in Carlsbad, marking the company’s entrance into the San Diego County market. Known for delivering high-intent, live buyer and seller leads directly to agents, the brokerage is now bringing its proven platform and systems to real estate professionals across the region.

The Carlsbad expansion comes on the heels of rapid growth in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, where Partner Real Estate has become a go-to source for real estate agents seeking ready-to-act buyers, seller appointments, and business-building tools without cold-calling or prospecting.

“Our system is built to connect motivated clients directly with ambitious agents — and it’s working,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Partner Real Estate. “After years of success in L.A. and O.C., launching in San Diego County was a natural next step.”

To introduce local agents to its system, the brokerage is hosting a live, in-person training event on Tuesday, May 6 at Dove Library in Carlsbad. Titled “The 5 Offers You Aren’t Making That Will Convert More Business in 2025,” the 2-hour bootcamp will be led by national sales conversion coach James MacDonald, known for coaching top-producing teams across the U.S.

The event promises to unpack the key strategies Partner Real Estate agents are using to:

Book more listing and buyer appointments

Master a proven, high-converting script and sales process

Turn passive leads into serious, motivated clients

Position themselves as trusted local market experts

This training is being offered as a free “backstage pass” to give San Diego-area agents a firsthand look at the Partner Real Estate model and how it supports agent success through exclusive tools, systems, and live lead connections.

As the competitive landscape continues to shift, Partner Real Estate’s team-based model and focus on delivering high-quality opportunities to agents stands out in a market crowded with solo agents struggling to keep up with lead generation demands.

For more information or to RSVP for the May 6 training, agents can visit www.Partner.RealEstate

About Partner Real Estate
Partner Real Estate is a full-service brokerage designed to empower real estate agents through proven systems, exclusive lead-generation tools, and high-performance training. With a focus on collaboration, technology, and operational excellence, the firm connects agents with live buyer and seller opportunities, helping them grow their business with no prospecting required.

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159
rudy@partner.realestate
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

NOW OPEN! Partner Real Estate Launches in San Diego 🌊🔥 | Conversion Workshop with James Macdonald

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Partner Real Estate Expands to San Diego County with New Carlsbad Office, Launches Direct-to-Agent Lead Platform

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159 rudy@partner.realestate
Company/Organization
Partner Real Estate
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

Partner Real Estate

More From This Author
Partner Real Estate Expands to San Diego County with New Carlsbad Office, Launches Direct-to-Agent Lead Platform
Partner Real Estate Hosts 'Tacos by the Pool' Celebration for Q1 2025 Top Agents and Listings Blitz Challenge Achievers
Partner Real Estate Announces Stunning New Listing in West Covina by Todd Troendle and Rudy Lira Kusuma
View All Stories From This Author