Coushatta Casino Resort Presents The Annual Crossroads Festival on Saturday, July 19

Coushatta Casino Resort proudly presents the Annual Coushatta Crossroads Festival on Saturday, July 19, inside The Pavilion at Coushatta. Grammy Award Winner & Louisiana Legend⁠ Wayne Toups

KINDER, LA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to dance the day away as Coushatta Casino Resort proudly presents the Annual Coushatta Crossroads Festival on Saturday, July 19, inside The Pavilion at Coushatta . Doors open at 12 noon, with live music and dancing starting at 1PM. Tickets are $30 plus taxes and fees and are available now at Ticketmaster.com.Festival Lineup:• 1pm-2pm – Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band⁠• 2pm-3pm – Louisiana Express⁠• 3pm-4pm – Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie ⁠• 4pm-5pm – Leroy Thomas & The Zydeco Roadrunners⁠• 5pm-6pm – Travis Matte & The Kingpins⁠• 6pm-7pm – Horace Trahan & The Ossun Express⁠• 7pm-8pm – Bernie Alan⁠ Band• 8pm-9pm – (GrammyAward Winner & Louisiana Legend!)⁠ Wayne Toups• 9pm-10pm – Richard LeBouef⁠• 10pm-11pm – Rusty Metoyer and The Zydeco Krush⁠The Crossroads Festival is a high-energy celebration of Cajun and Zydeco music, featuring non-stop performances from top regional and national artists across two stages. With a massive 3,600 sq. ft. dance floor, this is Louisiana’s biggest indoor dance party.Festivalgoers will enjoy the vibrant sounds of Cajun and Zydeco music. Cajun music offers light, upbeat tempos, while Zydeco features rich percussion, soulful accordion, and the rhythm of the frottoir (rubboard).This year’s event will be hosted by Mike Soileau of Gator 99.5.ABOUT COUSHATTA CASINO RESORTCoushatta Casino Resort, located in Kinder, Louisiana, off Highway 165 (I-10, Exit 44), features three hotels and thousands of slot machines and table games, including live poker, live bingo, off-track betting, and a sportsbook. Call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.