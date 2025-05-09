Delaware Department of Agriculture Facilitates Recovery of Orphaned Chicks

Dover, DE (May 9, 2025) – The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) and the First State Animal Center (FSAC) have collaborated to rehabilitate thousands of orphaned young birds recovered from a misdirected USPS shipment. Anyone interested in adopting any of these birds to look for an announcement from First State Animal Center (https://fsac-spca.org/) early next week. That later announcement will provide information about adoption and how to provide a loving home for these animals in need.

DDA received a call on Friday afternoon May 2nd from the USPS Delaware Processing and Distribution Center that they had an undeliverable box of baby birds. The Department of Agriculture’s Poultry and Animal Health section took immediate action to find a solution. A follow-up call from USPS indicated multiple boxes of birds. DDA facilitated the transfer of the orphaned chicks to First State Animal Center and, upon arrival, found multiple shipments with shipping destinations all over the US. DDA and First State Animal Center staff worked tirelessly into Friday evening sorting and caring for at least 10,000 birds.

Staff from DDA and First State Animal Center helped rescue thousands of abandoned birds including chicks, turkeys, geese, quail, and chukars all shipped from Freedom Ranger Hatchery in Pennsylvania on April 29th. Due to an inadequate environment for an extended period, an estimated 4,000 birds were deceased at the time of arrival.

The Freedom Ranger Hatchery is a NPIP certified, Avian Influenza, and Pullorum-Typhoid clean Hatchery. Contact was made with Freedom Ranger Hatchery regarding the shipment. They are unsure of how all the birds ended up in Delaware. As many as 2,000 of these birds were labeled for delivery to Spokane, WA. The hatchery is currently investigating this matter.

Our swift intervention ensured that the vulnerable animals were rescued. The coordinated effort highlighted the department’s commitment to animal welfare. Delaware Department of Agriculture is working closely with First State Animal Center to ensure that the chicks are rehabilitated and eventually rehomed to responsible caretakers, reinforcing the ongoing dedication to safeguarding animal rights and fostering a compassionate society.

The incident serves as an eye-opening reminder of the broader responsibilities we share in protecting and nurturing our agriculture community and its inhabitants. The collaboration between state agency, and local humanity-based organization (FSAC) exemplifies the powerful impact of collective action in addressing animal abandonment and neglect. By fostering partnerships and encouraging public participation, DDA is setting a precedent for other regions to follow in their efforts to combat animal mistreatment and promote ethical animal husbandry practices. This unified approach between DDA & FSAC not only addressed the immediate crises but also is providing the groundwork for long-term solutions that benefit both the animals and the community at large.