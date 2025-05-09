Submit Release
McDonald Receives Outstanding Student of the Business Department Award at MSU in Minot.

Avory McDonald, Administrative Assistant to the Court Administrator of Unit 4 received the honor of Outstanding Student of the Business Department Award at MSU in Minot. 

The Outstanding Student of the Business Department Award is presented annually. This award recognizes a top-performing student within the Business Department and their discipline who exemplifies academic excellence, leadership, and initiative. Recipients are selected based on their high academic achievement, innovative thinking, active engagement in the department, and commitment to a collaborative and forward-thinking learning environment. For Entrepreneurship majors the award also acknowledges a demonstrated passion for creation, strategic problem-solving, and meaningful contributions to both classroom and real-world business projects.

