Own-motion review might be dismissed, but the court could soon take a different case to decide the same issues

Last month, the Supreme Court granted review on its own motion in Leeper v. Shipt, Inc. The same day, however, the superior court dismissed the case at the plaintiff’s request. That might cause the Supreme Court to in turn dismiss the review nobody asked for.

