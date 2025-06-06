[U.S.] Supreme Court rules discrimination laws protect all equally, including ‘majority group’ members

The justices rejected as outdated and mistaken the view that “members of a majority group” must show more evidence of discrimination before they can sue and win. Although the case did not directly involve diversity, equity and inclusion, it gained added attention because of President Trump’s drive to rid the government of DEI policies.

