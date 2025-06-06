State Bar Board Approves Contract Funding with Independent Firm to Review February 2025 Bar Exam Issues

At its June 5, 2025, meeting, the Board of Trustees approved funding to enter into a contract with the Human Resources Research Organization (HumRRO) to conduct an independent, privileged review of scoring for applicants who failed the February 2025 Bar Exam. The review will also assess whether test takers who did not pass but had been granted testing accommodations (TA) received those accommodations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.