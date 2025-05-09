Two Startups Secure $255,000 in Funding Through North Dakota’s Angel Match Program

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that two companies were approved for a total of $255,000 in investment through the Angel Match Program (AMP) during the first quarter of 2025.

“The Angel Match Program is designed to empower entrepreneurs who are tackling real-world challenges with bold ideas,” said Commerce Deputy Director – Economic Development & Finance / Head of Investments and Innovation, Shayden Akason.

“Whether it’s helping consumers navigate complex insurance claims or creating smarter, more transparent supply chains, these companies represent the kind of innovation we’re proud to support in North Dakota.”

Investment highlights:

Tugboat Solutions, Inc. , received a $100,000 investment. Tugboat helps home insurance policy holders overturn and correct wrongfully denied and underpaid insurance claims that would otherwise go uncontested.

Verdethos, Inc. was approved for a $155,000 investment for working capital. Verdethos is a software solution for supply chain logistics & traceability of commodities.

Established in 2021, the North Dakota Angel Match Program (AMP) supports early-stage, high-growth North Dakota businesses by matching private investment commitments. The program is managed by the North Dakota Development Fund. To date, fifteen companies have secured AMP funding.

More information about the NDDF and the AMP can be found at belegendary.link/North-Dakota-Development-Fund.