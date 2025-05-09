Xia Baolong meets Sam Hou Fai

MACAU, May 9 - The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, met in the morning with the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai.

Director Xia arrived in Macao on Thursday (8 May) for a six-day inspection tour of Macao.

Director Xia stated in his comments today that the Chief Executive has led the new-term Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government in its resolute implementation of the spirit of the important speeches made by President Xi Jinping during his visits to Macao, and of the decisions made by the central authorities. Such effort has led to a good start for the new-term Government. The Policy Address for Fiscal Year 2025, announced in April by the Government, embodied a spirit of courage, and covered a wide range of topics, for which the central authorities express their affirmation and full support.

Mr Sam expressed gratitude for the support and care shown by the central authorities, regarding Macao. Since its inauguration, the new-term Government has actively studied and implemented the spirit of the important speeches of President Xi. The Government will continue to unite all sectors of society, ensure dedication to innovation in terms of development, forge ahead to break new ground, and promote high-quality development in all the undertakings of the MSAR.

The Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong, attended the meeting.