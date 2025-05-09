The Force returns to Hake’s Auctions on May 15 with the premier Jeff Jacob Star Wars & action figure collection, Part II

Kenner Star Wars (1978) Darth Vader 12 Back-A Double-Telescoping (DT) action figure, AFA-graded 80NM. Open estimate with required opening bid of $25,000 Kenner Star Wars (1979) Darth Vader TIE Fighter vehicle with flashing ‘laser’ light and ‘space sound’ in original factory-sealed box, AFA-graded 85 NM+. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000 Kenner Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) IG-88, 12-Inch Series, AFA 85 NM+. Window box with 15in-tall action figure of the powerful assassin droid/bounty hunter. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000 Kenner Star Wars (1978) Jawa 12 Back-A action figure, 2.25in, initial ‘vinyl cape’ variety, AFA 85 NM+. Unpunched card. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000 Kenner Canada Star Wars: The Power of the Force (1985) Yak Face 92 Back AFA 90 Y-NM/Mint, 4in action figure with matching aluminum collector’s coin. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000

515 choice lots are led by a 1978 Star Wars Double Telescoping Darth Vader, graded AFA 80 NM, the only example in its high grade ever to appear in any auction

An AFA 80 Double Telescoping Darth Vader has never before appeared at auction anywhere. It has an open estimate. There's no way to gauge how much collectors might be willing to pay for it.” — Alex Winter, President of Hake's Auctions

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hake’s triumphant sale of the Jeff Jacob Collection Part I made history this past January as the first-ever action-figure-specific auction to surpass seven figures, cashing out at a hefty $1.45 million. And while the initial offering of 435 mostly AFA-graded lots from Jacob’s stellar collection achieved a milestone that cemented it in history, the viral buzz throughout the toy hobby seemed to be just as focused on when Part II would be unveiled. The answer is May 15, and bidding has already opened, with the full 515-lot catalog available to view now on Hake’s website.The sensational array of Star Wars toys in the May 15 lineup goes back to the very beginning of the storied film franchise. The groundbreaking first wave of Kenner Star Wars toys issued in 1978 included figures of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader and Ben Kenobi with a distinctive feature known as a Double Telescoping (or "DT”) lightsaber. However, only limited numbers of those figures were produced before design changes were made and the DT lightsabers were eliminated. As a result, very few "DT" figures now exist in their original state. One of the few surviving original Darth Vader DT 12 Back-A action figures, AFA-graded 80 NM, is the top highlight of the Jeff Jacob sale Part II. It is only the fourth carded DT Darth Vader specimen ever to be offered by Hake’s and the first in such a high grade ever to be auctioned anywhere. At the time of cataloging, AFA’s Population Report indicated that only nine examples of its type had been graded, a mere four assessed at AFA 80 (only one has been graded higher).“Because this is the first time an AFA 80 Double Telescoping Darth Vader has ever appeared at auction anywhere, it was our unanimous choice for the catalog cover,” said Hake’s Auctions’ president, Alex Winter. “Also, it’s such a rare and important toy, with no past auction results for comparison, we decided not to assign a pre-sale estimate. It has a required opening bid of $25,000, but we think it could sell for substantially more than that.”From Kenner Canada’s 1985 Star Wars: The Power of the Force range, a Yak Face 92 Back AFA 90 Y-NM/Mint 4in action figure is blister-carded together with its matching aluminum collector’s coin. Representing the most desirable of the last 17 vintage issued Star Wars figures, the auction entry is one of only eight examples of its type in an AFA 90 grade, according to the current AFA Population Report at the time of cataloging. The first of its type in this incredibly high grade ever to be offered by Hake’s, it is estimated at $20,000-$35,000.A Kenner Star Wars (1978) Jawa 12 Back-A action figure, 2.25 inches high, is from the toy company’s initial production run and therefore is a vinyl-cape variety. Later, Kenner switched from vinyl to cloth to be more consistent with the cape seen in the film. AFA-graded 85 NM+ on an unpunched card, the Jawa figure is expected to reach the $10,000-$20,000 range.One of the most sought-after of all toys in Kenner’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 12-Inch Series is IG-88, a replication of an assassin droid and bounty hunter in the film who is notable for his ruthless efficiency. Presented in its original window box, the toy is the highest-graded example ever offered by Hake’s, and at the time of cataloging, the AFA Population Report indicated only eight examples exist in AFA 85 grade, with none ranking higher. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000Collectors who seek out obscure variants will surely be drawn to an archivally-cased Star Wars (1979) R5-D4 21 Back-A action figure, AFA-graded 85 NM+. The 2.5-inch figure is an example of what is known as the “Red Bar” variant because the vertical rectangle on the right side of its chest is solid red. At the time of cataloging, this was the single highest-graded specimen of its type according to the current AFA Population Report. A “wild card” piece that might produce an auction-day surprise, it is estimated at $5,000-$10,000.In the famed galaxy “far, far away,” transportation was light years faster and the designs much more imaginative than anything seen in Detroit’s jaw-dropping concept cars. In 1979, Kenner released its Millennium Falcon Spaceship , a toy depiction of the craft most famously used by smugglers Han Solo and Chewbacca before, during and following the Galactic Civil War. The Millennium Falcon from the Jeff Jacob Collection is AFA-graded 75 EX+/NM in its factory-sealed box and is only the fifth sealed example ever to appear in a Hake’s auction. “Originally, this toy was very expensive, retailing at $29.95,” Alex Winter explained. “Due to the cost, few were sold, and over the years, even fewer survived, especially with unopened boxes. It’s an extremely desirable toy.” The auction estimate has been set at $10,000-$20,000.A fine example of Kenner’s Star Wars (1979) Darth Vader TIE Fighter vehicle will cross the auction block, with flashing “laser” light and “space sound” features, in its original factory-sealed box. AFA-graded 85 NM+, it is one of only seven known examples in that grade with none graded higher in the AFA Population Report as of the time of cataloging. The only comparable example Hake’s has ever handled came from the Russell Branton Collection, which the company auctioned in 2019 (note: this is not the same toy). Estimate: $10,000-$20,000Moving from a celestial setting to terra firma, the auction includes many dozens of super-high-quality GI Joe figures, vehicles, playsets and accessories. A Hasbro GI Joe (1984) Attack Vehicle (VAMP) and Heavy Artillery Laser (HAL) Series 3 Vehicle, housed together in a Sears-exclusive 2-pack. is AFA-graded 75 EX+/NM. This very rare set is factory fresh in its still-sealed box. At the time of cataloging, it was one of only six graded examples shown in the AFA Population Report, with only two examples similarly graded 75 (four are graded higher). Estimate: $5,000-$10,000One of the most iconic and fantasy-fueled toys in Mattel’s Masters Of The Universe line is its 1983 Castle Grayskull Series 1/12 Back set which contains a “Fortress of Mystery and Power for He-Man and His Foes.” Its individual features are described on the box: “A Jawbridge that Opens and Closes, Combat Trainer, Armory and Weapons, a Trap Door over the Dungeon, Castle Throne, a Working Elevator, Laser Cannon, Scaling Ladder, Castle Flag, Four Floor Levels Of Adventure Possibilities!” This large and outstanding set, which is AFA-graded 80 NM, is expected to sell for $5,000-$10,000.Made by Kenner, a Transformers (1985) Series 2 Minicar Bumblebee, AFA-graded 85 NM+ , is encapsulated in a blister card that contains an Autobot Bumblebee (robot form, yellow variety). It is a fourth release with a Registered mark. The card art shows a red vehicle and figure in robot mode. At the time of cataloging, the AFA Population Report showed only nine examples in AFA 85 grade, with none higher. In Mint condition, this toy is estimated at $5,000-$10,000.LJN Toys was the manufacturer of a Thundercats (1986) Lion-O, Series 2, 14 Back action figure No. 3510 with red hair. The figure includes “Battle-Matic Action,” a “Sword of Omens” and a “Secret Power Ring” that enables Lion-O’s eyes to illuminate. The blister card advertises an offer for a “Free Mumm-Ra” mummy-form action figure offer. At the time of cataloging, the AFA Population Report indicated this was one of only nine examples known in the AFA 80 grade. Its pre-sale estimate is $5,000-$10,000.Hake’s May 15, 2025 online auction exclusively featuring Part II of the Jeff Jacob Collection of Star Wars, GI Joe, and other popular vintage action figures and toys is now open for bidding. For a free printed catalog or additional information on any item in the sale, call +1 866-404-9800 (toll-free) or +1 717-434-1600; or email hakes@hakes.com. View the fully illustrated catalog online and sign up to bid at https://hakes.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.