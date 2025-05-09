Concierge Auctions: Casa En Maui Achieves Highest Sale Price to Date in Maui This Year in cooperation with Hawaii Life

Contemporary oceanfront masterpiece designed by Ricardo Legorreta Extensive outdoor living space with both east and west-facing lanais Layered and light-filled interior, seamlessly connected to nature Direct access to one of Maui’s most coveted stretches of beach Classic ocean and island views along Keawakapu Beach in South Maui

Sale Pending for $US28.56M in Just Two Months for Estate Owned By Yellowstone Actress Barret Swatek and Adam Weiss and Listed by Matt Beall and Josh Jerman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that Casa En Maui, a stunning beachfront estate located on one of Maui’s most desirable stretches of sand, Keawakapu Beach, is pending sale for US$28.56 million. When closed, it will become the largest residential sale to date in Maui in 2025. Never before publicly offered for sale, the property was listed by Matt Beall and Josh Jerman of Hawaii Life. The sellers were Adam Weiss, a retired hedge fund manager and co-founder of Scout Capital Management, and his wife, Barret Swatek, known for her roles in Yellowstone, Awkward, and American Housewife.

Concierge Auctions’ 2025 “Luxury Homes Index,” the 10th edition of the leading global auction firm’s annual report examining key luxury residential markets nationally, found that the average Days On Market (DOM) for top luxury property sales in Maui in 2024 was 339 days—or almost one year. In this instance, the sellers decided to go straight to auction and achieve a sale in just two months.

“The auction process was efficient and expeditious, giving us a guaranteed outcome in 60 days which was important to our family as we move on to our next chapter,” Weiss said. “We’re excited for what’s next for us, and for the new owners who are sure to create a happy home in this special place of peace and natural beauty.”

“This week’s auction was a success for all parties—buyer, seller, agents, and auction house,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “That’s the beauty of an auction. The traditional sales model alone cannot guarantee the timeline for when a home will sell, potentially delaying a move for years. Yesterday, everyone achieved their goals of global reach and a date-certain, accelerated sale, and Hawaii has a new homeowner.”

Set along nearly a mile of golden sand and crystalline waters, Casa En Maui showcases renowned architect Ricardo Legorreta’s architectural mastery. Its cascading design follows the natural slope, seamlessly connecting the estate to the beach. Casa En Maui spans 0.87 acres, offering eight bedrooms, eight full and two half bathrooms, and a 2,038-square-foot garage. Open living areas with double-height ceilings flow into lanais, terraces, a 75-foot lap pool, private courtyards, and outdoor spaces, fostering a deep connection to the landscape and creating a serene escape within the home.

Weiss and Swatek purchased Casa En Maui in 2021, marking one of Hawaii’s most significant residential sales.

Located along Keawakapu Beach—renowned for its tranquil waters and golden sands—Casa En Maui offers over 100 linear feet of oceanfront lanai with breathtaking vistas. The coveted setting blends exclusivity with access to South Maui’s luxury resorts, fine dining, and world-class golf.

“Hawaii Life has conducted a lot of transactions with Concierge over the years, and we’re excited to close one of this magnitude,” said Beall, who also serves as a member of Concierge Auctions’ Agent Advisory Board. “I’ve had the extreme pleasure of discovering the brilliance of this home over time, and I’m sure the new owners will appreciate that sense of discovery for years to come.”

All photo credits should be provided to Gelston Dwight and 360 Productions.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.