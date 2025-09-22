Concierge Auctions Recognized with ‘Significant Sales’ Award by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate

Leading Real Estate Auction House Honored at Annual LRE® Awards Celebration, Recognizing the Best in the Industry

We’re redefining how luxury real estate is transacted, and this recognition represents a milestone not just for our company, but for the sellers, agents, and buyers we’re proud to serve.” — Krystal Aeby

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, has been recognized with the “Significant Sales” award by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, a hand-selected group of more than 130,000 professionals with properties in more than 42 countries collectively sells over $300 billion of real estate annually. The 2025 LRE® Fall Conference Award Presentation was held Wednesday, 17 September, where prestigious brokers from across the globe gathered to share knowledge, experiences, connect with fellow members, and honor the best in the industry.

“Being recognized by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, one of the most elite and comprehensive luxury real estate networks in the world, is an honor and a testament to our team, our partners, and our commitment to innovation,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. “We’re redefining how luxury real estate is transacted, and this recognition represents a milestone not just for our company, but for the sellers, agents, and buyers we’re proud to serve and the innovation, execution, and collaboration behind these record-setting campaigns. Our team is constantly raising the bar on what’s possible in luxury real estate.”

With $5 billion in historic sales and 85 percent market share in the luxury auction segment, Concierge Auctions continues to deliver unmatched global reach and precision marketing for high-value properties. The firm is a prior recipient of the “Significant Sales” and "Most Valued Partner" awards, and is the exclusive auction provider to the organization, creating a direct partnership with the luxury network and its members.

To learn more or to inquire about selling or buying through Concierge Auctions, visit conciergeauctions.com or call 212.202.2940.

To view the full list of award nominations, visit https://www.luxuryrealestate.com/news/press_releases/13936.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

