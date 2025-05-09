Saint Elizabeth University Celebrates Historic Selection of First American Pope, Leo XIV

Saint Elizabeth University stands in prayerful support of Pope Leo XIV as he embarks on his papal journey, and reaffirms its dedication to the enduring principles of Catholic Social Teaching—now echoed from Rome with new and historic resonance.

Name Choice Signals Powerful Continuity of Catholic Social Teachings and Shared Mission of Human Dignity

The election of Pope Leo XIV signals a renewed global emphasis on social conscience, compassion, and justice. It is a call we are honored to answer.” — Dr. Gary Crosby, President of Saint Elizabeth University

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint Elizabeth University (SEU) proudly celebrates the historic election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American to ascend to the papacy. This momentous occasion not only marks a milestone for the American Catholic community, but also draws a deeply symbolic connection to the enduring values that guide SEU’s mission.The newly chosen papal name, Leo XIV, evokes the legacy of Pope Leo XIII—author of Rerum Novarum, the 1891 encyclical that laid the foundation for modern Catholic Social Teaching. It is widely recognized as a call to protect the rights of workers, uplift the marginalized, and promote the dignity of all people—principles that remain central to SEU’s identity and work.“For more than 125 years, Saint Elizabeth University has stood as a beacon of social justice, education, and compassion,” said Dr. Gary Crosby, President of Saint Elizabeth University . “To witness the selection of Pope Leo XIV, whose chosen name directly honors the origin of Catholic Social Teaching, is both deeply moving and profoundly affirming. It reinforces the timeless importance of advocating for human dignity, service, and solidarity with the most vulnerable among us.”Founded by the Sisters of Charity in 1899 and guided by the legacy of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, SEU has long championed education as a vehicle for social good—especially for the underserved. The university’s commitment to equity, inclusion, and service is more than just a tradition; it is a living expression of the Catholic Church’s call to act justly and love generously.From scholarships and access programs to direct community action and sustainability efforts, SEU continues to embody the spirit of Rerum Novarum in every facet of campus life. The elevation of Pope Leo XIV—an American committed to these same values—is a moment of collective pride and shared purpose.“This is a remarkable time not only for the Church but also for institutions like ours that are rooted in the same principles,” Dr. Crosby added. “The election of Pope Leo XIV signals a renewed global emphasis on social conscience, compassion, and justice. It is a call we are honored to answer.”Saint Elizabeth University stands in prayerful support of Pope Leo XIV as he embarks on his papal journey, and reaffirms its dedication to the enduring principles of Catholic Social Teaching—now echoed from Rome with new and historic resonance.To learn more about SEU’s mission, programs, and impact, visit www.steu.edu

