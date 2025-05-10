Birdfy to Showcase Smart Birding Innovation at the 2025 Biggest Week in American Birding

Birdfy Returns as Festival Sponsor Birdfy Logo Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo Award-Winning Dual-Lens Feeder Tech

Birdfy debuted at Global Pet Expo with smart birdwatching tech, showcasing AI-powered feeders and nests that expand “pet” to include our wild neighbors.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdfy, a leading brand in smart birding technology, is excited to return as a sponsor for the 2025 Biggest Week in American Birding, taking place this May in Northwest Ohio. This marks Birdfy’s third consecutive year supporting the event, which attracts thousands of birding enthusiasts from across the globe.

Biggest Week is one of North America's premier birding festivals, attracting over 2,000 registered participants annually from 49 states and 11 countries in 2024, with even more expected this year. Birdfy is proud to return for the third consecutive year as a festival sponsor, joining an impressive lineup that includes industry giants like Sony and Zeiss. As a tech-driven brand bridging the gap between nature and innovation, Birdfy continues to stand out by integrating cutting-edge technology into the traditional birdwatching experience.

Showcasing Innovative Birding Technology

At this year's festival, Birdfy will showcase its complete lineup of smart birding products, featuring its flagship Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo, along with the newly launched Birdfy Bath Pro and Birdfy Pole—all designed to enhance the modern backyard birding experience.

Specifically, Birdfy Feeder 2 Duo features a pioneering dual-lens system combining wide-angle and auto-tracking capabilities. Since its debut, it has received widespread acclaim, including the Muse Design Gold Award, American Good Design – Gold 2024, French Design Award, and recognition as a CES® 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree.

Complementing the feeder, another exciting new product, the Birdfy Bath Pro, introduces an innovative way to observe birds up close. Its dual-lens system features a smart portrait camera that automatically zooms in on feathered visitors, providing sharp, detailed imagery powered by AI-driven auto-tracking and smart capture technology—making close-up bird photography more accessible than ever.

In addition to these two star products, Birdfy will also present its other product series, including the Bamboo series—Birdfy Feeder Bamboo and Birdfy Nest—which highlight the brand's eco-friendly values with FSC-certified bamboo materials. The hummingbird series will also be featured, offering an exceptional hummingbird watching experience for enthusiasts of these fast flyers. Other accessories designed to enhance the birdwatching experience, including the Birdfy Shield, Seed Guard, and solar panel for non-stop birdwatching, will also be showcased and are not to be missed.

Despite its innovative products, Birdfy also will showcase its impressive Birdfy App, featuring key functions such as Birdfy Recap and Highlights, which provide a daily wrap-up to capture every surprise, Birdfy Live for livestreaming your feeder to social media and connecting with bird lovers worldwide, and a thriving community of over 250,000 users who share the joy of birdwatching.

Birdfy’s smart devices also offer AI-powered recognition of over 6,000 bird species, solar panel compatibility, and remote real-time viewing via the Birdfy App, offering users an interactive, intelligent, and immersive way to connect with nature—anytime, anywhere.

Birdfy Global Consultants Featured as Speakers at Biggest Week

This year’s festival features keynote speeches by Stephen Moss and Matt Young—two respected voices in the birding community and Global Consultants to Birdfy.

Stephen Moss, one of the UK’s best-known birdwatching advocates, is a celebrated natural historian, author, and former BBC producer behind iconic programs like Birding with Bill Oddie, Springwatch, and Birds Britannia. Now based in Somerset, Stephen has traveled to all seven continents in search of wildlife and has authored numerous acclaimed books, including Mrs Moreau’s Warbler: How Birds Got Their Names, as well as a series of bird “biographies” such as The Robin, The Wren, and Ten Birds that Changed the World.

At the Biggest Week, Stephen will present a fascinating keynote on May 12, based on Mrs Moreau’s Warbler, exploring the rich and sometimes quirky origins of bird names across both sides of the Atlantic. From “loons” and “jaegers” in North America to “divers” and “skuas” in Britain, his talk will delve into how culture, language, and history have shaped our perception of birds. With his signature blend of wit, storytelling, and deep expertise, Stephen will offer a fresh perspective on how birds are named—and why it matters.

Across the Atlantic, Matt Young brings a wealth of field expertise as the President and Founder of the Finch Research Network (FiRN). A seasoned ornithologist and educator, Matt spent over 15 years at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, where he contributed to audio archives, species guides, and groundbreaking research on North American finches. His work bridges scientific insight and public engagement, making him a trusted voice in the birding community.

Matt will also deliver a compelling keynote session titled “Finches of the United States and Canada” on Saturday, May 10, at the Maumee Bay Lodge Ballroom. Drawing on decades of finch research, the session promises to be both educational and inspiring. Books will be available for purchase onsite, with a book signing to follow.

With their deep knowledge and shared passion for avian conservation, Moss and Young exemplify Birdfy’s vision of using expertise and technology to bring more people closer to the natural world. Through innovation and community engagement, Birdfy is dedicated to connecting people with nature—one bird at a time.

Join Birdfy at Booth 11

Biggest Week offers a rich program of activities, including expert-led birding tours, photography workshops, keynote presentations, and special events like the Birder Prom and Bird Trivia Night—creating a fun, immersive experience for birders of all levels to learn, connect, and celebrate their shared passion for nature.

Birdfy is excited to exhibit at Booth 11 in the Marketplace area at Maumee Bay Lodge from May 10–12, where attendees can explore the latest in smart birding technology through live product displays and fruitful engagement.

For any questions or PR enquiries, contact press@birdfy.com, and stay tuned for what Birdfy has in store as it soars to new heights in the years to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.