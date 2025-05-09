Shake to Elevate Ignites Taste Buds with Two New Flavor-Forward, Salt-Free Dry Rubs

Shake to Elevate Logo

Shake to Elevate, the innovative brand challenging the status quo of seasoning, today announced the exciting launch of two new dry rub blends.

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shake to Elevate, the innovative brand challenging the status quo of seasoning, today announced the exciting launch of two new dry rub blends: Guilt Free Dry Rub (No Sugar & No Salt) and Reserved Riot Dry Rub. These additions expand the company's mission to provide complex, satisfying flavors without relying on salt, sugar, or mustard, empowering home cooks to elevate their dishes naturally.

Born from a personal health journey and a frustration with salt-saturated barbecue rubs, Shake to Elevate was founded on the principle of letting the main ingredients sing.

"Shake to Elevate is designed to be a well-balanced background orchestra that 'elevates' the main ingredient, whether it's meat, vegetables, poultry or seafood!"

This philosophy directly addresses the needs of consumers seeking delicious options compatible with a heart-healthy diet without salt seasoning, without compromising on taste.

The two new flavors cater to distinct preferences:

Guilt-Free Dry Rub (No Sugar & No Salt):
Garlic
Black pepper
Paprika
Onion
Rice concentrate (Natural anti-caking agent)
Allspice
Cloves
Cumin


Reserved Riot Dry Rub:
Garlic
Black pepper
Paprika
Brown sugar
Onion
Rice concentrate
Spices (allspice, cloves, cumin, black pepper)
Chili pepper
Cayenne pepper

These new options join the original Shake to Elevate No Salt BBQ Dry Rub, further diversifying the choices for health-conscious food lovers and culinary adventurers.
The brand rejects the "lazy cooking" approach of using excessive salt or sugar for initial impact, instead focusing on intricate spice blends that enhance, rather than mask, the food's inherent qualities.

Shake to Elevate's Guilt Free Dry Rub and Reserved Riot Dry Rub are now available directly from the company's website.

About Shake to Elevate: Shake to Elevate creates unique, high-quality dry rubs formulated without salt or mustard. Inspired by a quest for healthier, more flavorful barbecue, the brand focuses on balanced spice blends that enhance the natural taste of meats, vegetables, poultry, and seafood, providing a gourmet seasoning experience for health-conscious consumers and flavor enthusiasts alike.

Jay Perez-Kim
Shake to Elevate
info@shaketoelevate.com
