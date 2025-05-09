OSA Weekly Update - 5/9/2025

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



The Minnesota legislative session is nearing the deadline to complete this year’s work. It can be difficult to track the conference committees that hammer out funding and policy differences between House and Senate versions of large omnibus bills. This link provides a list of omnibus bills that are in play and documents that show the differences side-by-side of each chamber’s versions. With just a week left (fingers crossed), I hope these will help you follow the action.

2. Fire Relief Associations: Newsletter Signup



The OSA’s Pension Division issues a monthly Fire Relief Association Newsletter that provides announcements, legislative updates, reminders about upcoming deadlines, and tips for relief association trustees. If you don’t currently receive the newsletter and would like to be added to the distribution list, sign up here.

3. TIF: When Does an Authority Need to File Annual TIF Reports?



The 2024 TIF Annual Forms are now available. Instructions were emailed to TIF authority contacts on May 1. If you believe you should have received one and didn’t, follow up with our office at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

Each year we receive questions concerning when an authority needs to start (and when they can stop) filing Annual TIF Reports. The TIF Act requires that reporting begin for the year the district is certified. The authority must continue to file annual reports for the TIF district until the district is decertified, and all tax increment revenue has been expended or returned to the county auditor.

For more details, view the following TIF Topic: When Does an Authority Need to File Annual TIF Reports?

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Unclaimed Property

Most local governments are aware that the Minnesota Department of Commerce acts as custodian of unclaimed property deemed abandoned under the Uniform Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act. The Department of Commerce holds such property until the rightful owner claims it.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce participates with other states in a website which allows you to search for unclaimed property that may belong to you or your local government. To search for unclaimed property, please go to the Missing Money website.

To conduct a local government search for unclaimed property, type your local government’s name in the “Name or Business Name”” box under “Start Your Search.”