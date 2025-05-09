The Global BrainTrust Raises Alarm Over the Growing Risk of AI-Driven Job Losses in the Creative Industries

The BrainTrust Consortium Calls for Concerted Action Towards Human-Centred Solutions

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) poses a significant threat to jobs in the creative industries, warns the Global BrainTrust, an advocacy group championing the ethical and human-centred adoption of AI. As AI-generated content proliferates, artists, writers, musicians, and other creatives face unprecedented challenges to their livelihoods, intellectual property rights, and the very essence of human creativity, it states.

Sana Bagersh, Founder of the Global BrainTrust, highlights the urgency of the issue: "AI is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace, but the creative sector is among the first and hardest hit. We stand by artists, designers, and storytellers who are displaced by machines trained on their own work—often without consent, credit, or compensation.“

“The erosion of creative jobs is not just an economic crisis; it’s a cultural one,” said Professor Ahmed Banafa, Technology Advisor to the Global BrainTrust. “We must act to safeguard human creativity and ensure AI serves as a tool for empowerment, not exploitation. We advocate for human-AI collaboration and for frameworks where AI augments, rather than replaces, human creativity. We believe this will be a powerful strategy that will foster new roles and unlock countless opportunities.”

Concerns about AI are echoed by Gabriella Kohlberg, Government Development Economic Advisor at the Global BrainTrust, who reiterates the legal and ethical violations already occurring. "One of the very first applications of AI was the widespread use of AI generated art-based profile pictures across social media and various platforms. The first criticism of AI came from the indiscriminate use of multitudes of artists’ works, and their respective 'styles' without payment, or any attention given to infringement and copyright issues.”

She explained: “When creative property is not safely kept and there is no legal recourse, it becomes an instant death to an industry that is already very challenging to remain in. This difficulty within the creative industry will impact other industries and professions progressively, it’s just that the creative industry was among the first to feel its impact.”

“Government and enforcement agencies, as well as grassroots creators and industry groupings, need to call for action that copywritten materials be protected, and that there be immediate reprimand and consequence to large entities crossing that boundary," Kohlberg added.

Dr Fran Apprich, Media and Comms Advisor at the Global BrainTrust, offers an additional perspective. She advocates for a proactive, adaptive approach: “Unemployment in the creative sector due to AI is to be regarded carefully - but it’s not impossible to solve. We need to rethink how we as humans, and artists, can teach creativity to AI and how we can extend its potential to serve our collaboration. In this activity lies the real and future potential of creativity. We become multidimensional mentors, rather than simply creators.”

She explained, “Did Michelangelo not do the same by instructing his workers and painters to complete his artistic vision? So rather than writing a song from scratch, we can reconsider the value of a song written by AI and then improve upon it. Rather than using a voice-over artist multiple times we need to be able to copyright the artist’s voice so it can be reused by AI. Rather than seeing the limitations of AI we can generate content faster and more effectively. The world is full of potential - let’s not try to stop what’s here to stay. Creatives feed off change so we should be able to invent a new approach, rather than curbing innovation in the name of holding on to ‘the good old days’.”

The Global BrainTrust urges policymakers, industry leaders, and creatives to explore the new landscape, and collaborate on solutions that protect intellectual property and strengthen copyright enforcement to prevent unauthorized use of creative works in AI training datasets. The BrainTrust calls for ensuring fair compensation to creatives through mechanisms where artists to be credited and paid when their work contributes to AI outputs.

"The future of creativity must be shaped by humans, for humans,"* adds Bagersh. "AI should be a brush in the artist’s hand, not the hand itself. We call on governments, tech companies, and the creative community to unite in preserving the irreplaceable value of human artistry."

