The Global BrainTrust Releases 2025 Impact Report Highlighting Advocacy and Vision for AI’s Ethical Evolution

Grassroots Coalition Advocates for Greater Collaboration and Human-Centric Solutions

The future of AI is not just about innovation, it’s about ensuring that this innovation serves humanity. The responsibility lies with all of us to ensure that AI works for the greater good.” — Sana Bagersh, Founder of the Global BrainTrust

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global BrainTrust, a grassroots coalition advocating for ethical AI development and human-centric solutions, has unveiled its 2025 Impact Report which provides an in-depth look at the organization’s work, vision, and ongoing initiatives to ensure AI technologies are developed responsibly to benefit humanity.

The Impact Report’s 2024 identifies pressing challenges that demand urgent attention using communiques that flag the threats, from the growing proliferation of deepfakes technology which continues to sow misinformation and erode public trust, to AI-induced job losses, to algorithmic bias which disadvantages some communities over others.

Founded in 2024 in Silicon Valley, The Global BrainTrust is a diverse coalition of technologists, policymakers, educators, and community leaders from around the globe who address the societal implications of AI’s rapid growth while amplifying underrepresented voices in critical conversations.

“AI impacts everyone and holds transformative potential for society. However, the debate around how it will be used must be broadened, not limited to the tech elite,” said Sana Bagersh, Founder of the Global BrainTrust. “Our goal is to advocate for a future where AI enhances human potential while safeguarding ethics, safety and equity.”

The organization’s mission emphasizes addressing risks that drive misinformation, economic inequality, and privacy violations while at the same time leveraging AI’s tremendous potential for positive societal impact, in areas such as personalized healthcare, climate resilience, and job augmentation.

The BrainTrust’s foundational principle is that AI must benefit all humanity. “AI has the power to revolutionize how we live and work. But without proactive efforts to mitigate harm and foster equitable outcomes, its potential could be overshadowed by unintended consequences or bad actors. We hope the valuable insights presented by each and every one of our advisory board members provide a broad perspective, and contribute in some way towards AI’s evolution in the right direction.”

As a nascent initiative, The Global BrainTrust has made significant strides in its first year by expanding its consortium to include experts and stakeholders from diverse fields. It aims to foster dialogue between grassroots communities and global AI leaders, to assist in the development of actionable frameworks for ethical AI practices.

The report also highlights the importance of partnerships with academic institutions, non-governmental organizations, and tech companies as a cornerstone of its strategy. It calls for a collaborative approach to ensure that solutions are informed by real-world challenges and lived experiences.

The Global BrainTrust supports legislation to better regulate AI technology and combat its harmful effects. It proposes the introduction of robust regulatory frameworks and the development of tools that detect and limit unintended consequences. It also recommends increasing representation in AI datasets to ensure fairness in system design while boosting of awareness campaigns to increase public safety.

In the 2025 report, The Global BrainTrust’s advisory board shares insights about the importance of grassroots representation in shaping AI’s trajectory, to ensure the conversation includes everyone impacted by AI in their everyday lives, and not just technologists and policymakers.

“Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach. From regulation to public awareness, and every stakeholder has a role to play in ensuring AI serves humanity’s best interests,” said Bagersh.

In 2025, the Global BrainTrust will continue its focus on increasing awareness about AI’s benefits and risks, using white papers and collaborating with institutions to prioritize ethics and inclusivity. By working with academic institutions, civil society groups, and industry leaders to drive impactful conversations it hopes that top-down and bottom-up strategies will together foster transparency and further understanding of AI’s impact.

“It is only by working together in good faith and mutual respect that we can realize AI’s potential while mitigating its risks,” Bagersh concluded. “The future of AI is not just about innovation, it’s about ensuring that this innovation serves humanity; that it can be designed to uplift humanity, not divide it. The responsibility lies with all of us to ensure that this technology works for the greater good.”

To access the full report or join The Global BrainTrust, visit www.globalbraintrust.us

