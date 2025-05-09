OSCE helps to institutionalize cyber hygiene training programs in Ukraine’s law enforcement universities

Four cyber hygiene training facilities were officially opened in educational institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on 6 and 7 May 2025 with the support of the OSCE Secretariat Extra-Budgetary Support Programme for Ukraine (SPU). The rooms will serve to educate the future law enforcers - cadets of the Lviv State University of Internal Affairs, Lviv State University of Life Safety, Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs, and Donetsk State University of Internal Affairs - about the safe and responsive use of digital tools. The new in-person cyber hygiene training course designed for cadets and students includes practical assignments, case studies, and hands-on training.

The four training facilities complement a broader educational package developed by the SPU in co-operation with the Ministry. In addition to the in-person and online cyber hygiene training programmes for cadets and students, the SPU also trained 50 trainers (ToT), namely educators and the Ministry’s staff. It is complemented by an instructor manual and learning tools, including the educational board game CyberAlias.

“The human factor is the weakest link in any cyber-attack (e.g., email phishing, malware distribution) and good practices such as strong passwords, two-factor authentication, and regular software updates can dramatically reduce cyber risks,” said Pierre Baussand, Chief of Operations of the OSCE Secretariat Extra-Budgetary Support Programme. “In today’s digital war, investing in cyber hygiene education is not only about defending networks — it is about safeguarding the integrity of strategic rule of law institutions, and Ukraine’s democratic future.”

The initiative comes at a time of mounting urgency. According to the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, in 2024, Ukraine experienced a nearly 70% increase in cyber incidents, with 4,315 cases recorded, up from 2,541 the previous year. Hackers are increasingly targeting critical sectors, including energy, government services, law enforcement, and telecommunications. This upward trend continues into 2025, exacerbating threats to civilian infrastructure posed by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

These efforts are part of a project implemented by the OSCE Secretariat Extra-Budgetary Support Programme for Ukraine in partnership with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and with financial support from Organisation’s participating States and partners, full list of the Programme’s donors is available here.