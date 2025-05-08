DPH Encourages All South Carolina Moms to Put Their Health First This Mother’s Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 8, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ahead of Mother’s Day on May 11, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) encourages all moms, at every stage of motherhood, to make their physical and mental health a priority.

“It’s easy for moms to put the health and safety of our children ahead of our own, but it’s just as critical for us to monitor our own health,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, Deputy Director of Health Promotion and Services & Chief Medical Officer. “This is especially true for new moms, who are particularly at risk for certain health problems in the year following childbirth. But long-term health doesn’t stop at one year. It’s important for all moms to care for themselves through every stage of motherhood.”

Mothers anchor our families, so it's important for moms to stay healthy. Chronic diseases and cancers can have an impact in all stages of motherhood. Cardiovascular disease and cancers are leading causes of death for mothers and women in South Carolina. Following recommendations for routine cancer screenings and current vaccinations, can prevent breast, colon and cervical cancer, and protect mothers against infectious diseases. Also, maintaining normal blood pressure, a healthy diet and finding enjoyable ways to remain active can go a long way in preventing heart disease and diabetes.

Problems associated with pregnancy, like high blood pressure, hemorrhage, cardiovascular conditions, infection, blood clots, and mental health conditions, can happen up to one year after delivery. Staying aware of warning signs and prioritizing regular checkups can be life-saving.

In South Carolina, the majority or pregnancy-related deaths occur in the year following delivery, according to the 2025 South Carolina Maternal Morbidity and Mortality Review Committee (SCMMMRC) Legislative Brief. Of those deaths, 55.1% occurred in the late post-partum period (seven to 365 days after the child is born).

South Carolina has seen an increase in pregnancy-related deaths in the late post-partum period, from 1 in 5 deaths in 2018 to about 2 in 3 deaths in 2021. The top three causes of death during the late post-partum period were infections, mental health conditions/substance use disorder, and cardiomyopathy.

DPH encourages mothers, as well as their partners, families and friends, to be aware of life-threatening signs and symptoms that are associated with pregnancy-related deaths. Visit CDC.gov/HearHer for more information about maternal health warning signs.

It is important for mothers to focus on their mental health, in addition to their physical health.

Mothers and expectant mothers can call or text the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline at 1-833-TLC-MAMA (1-833-852-6262) 24/7 to talk to a trained counselor who specializes in maternal mental health.

“Prioritizing maternal health doesn’t just benefit the mother—it’s also crucial for the long-term health of her children,” said Danielle Wingo, Bureau Director of Maternal and Child Health. “When mothers are physically and mentally well, their children are more likely to thrive emotionally, developmentally and physically. Healthy moms are better able to bond with their babies, maintain routines, and model lifelong health habits for their families.”

For more information on maternal health, visit DPH’s Pregnancy and Postpartum webpage. Additional information and resources related to maternal health are available on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Women’s Health website.

###