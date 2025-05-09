Viral SLC Artist With 500 Million Views On Socials Debuts 'Sandwich Series' Exhibit This Weekend

Kamber Carroll The Grilled Cheese Table The Ice Cream Sandwhich Table

Kamber Carroll brings his viral nostalgic-meets-design style to life with his sandwich-inspired pieces - it’s art, it’s absurd, it’s a vibe

My goal is simple: make art that people want to live with.” — Kamber Carroll

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local artist Kamber Carroll is inviting the public to experience his newest exhibition, The Sandwich Series, an imaginative showcase of seven fully functional, sandwich-inspired furniture pieces that blur the line between sculpture and utility.The event will take place at The Trolley Studio (602 East 500 South, Salt Lake City, UT) on Friday, May 9 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, and Saturday, May 10 from 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Tickets are available for $16 and can be purchased at https:// kamberland .com/products/kamberland-art-exhibition.Kamber Carroll, the creator behind Kamberland, is a Salt Lake City-based artist with a combined following of close to one million across all of his platforms. Kamber is known for merging physical craftsmanship with digital artistry; his work evokes emotion, nostalgia, and personal connection.Kamberland’s Sandwich Series is a vibrant, playful experience designed for everyone — art lovers, creatives, families, couples, and curious minds alike. Visitors will have the chance to meet Kamber, take photos, explore purchase options, and get up close with what may be the biggest sandwich they’ve ever seen.These comments reflect the widespread appreciation of Kamber's creations:"This is genius.""So beautiful! This is so fun! I love the butter as well!""The coasters are an awesome touch.""My brain thinks it's easy to make as if I need it or even have the stuff and time to make it, but overall THIS IS SO DOPE AND UNIQUE.""IHOP just got INSANELY jealous.""In awe of this one!! The fruit/butter coasters are the perfect touch.""I literally had to make pancakes to eat after the first time I saw you post this.""I'm so in love. I need the coffee and pancakes."Stay tapped into Kamber’s world by following him on Instagram and TikTok

The BLT Table (video posted by @CreativePandora)

