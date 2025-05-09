Submit Release
News Search

There were 280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,975 in the last 365 days.

Governor Mills Mourns the Passing of Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today on the passing of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter:

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Justice David Souter. Over the years, I came to know Justice Souter, and I witnessed firsthand his deep intellect and quiet wisdom. A proud son of his beloved New Hampshire, Justice Souter was always true to his New England roots, imbued with a streak of Yankee independence and a fair-minded temperament marked by humility, integrity, and an unwavering respect for the rule of law. His unassuming, steadfast service serves as an enduring example for generations of Americans to come."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Mills Mourns the Passing of Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more