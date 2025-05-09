Governor Mills Mourns the Passing of Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter
Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today on the passing of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter:
"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Justice David Souter. Over the years, I came to know Justice Souter, and I witnessed firsthand his deep intellect and quiet wisdom. A proud son of his beloved New Hampshire, Justice Souter was always true to his New England roots, imbued with a streak of Yankee independence and a fair-minded temperament marked by humility, integrity, and an unwavering respect for the rule of law. His unassuming, steadfast service serves as an enduring example for generations of Americans to come."
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.