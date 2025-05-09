MDC offering Primitive Camping 101 class at Caldwell Wildlife Area May 23

Body

WASHINGTON, Mo.—One of the most refreshing things about getting out into nature is being able to unplug from civilization and appreciate the basics. One of the best ways to accomplish this is by primitive camping.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting Primitive Camping 101, Friday, May 23 from noon – 1 p.m. at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area in Franklin County. This free course will cover some of the best practices regarding basic camping. It’s open to anyone age 15 and up.

Primitive Camping 101 is designed for anyone who has wanted to camp outside in a more traditional way but wasn’t sure of how to go about it. It’s also suitable for the experienced camper seeking to learn additional tips and tricks for overnight getaways in the outdoors.

The class will cover fundamental aspects of camping such as site selection, camping gear options, primitive camping methods, and the art of hammocking.

“Whether you're a camping novice or a long-time nature enthusiast, you're sure to leave with some helpful takeaways,” said MDC Conservation Educator, Kayla Rosen.

Primitive Camping 101 is free to attend, however online preregistration at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4CK is required.

To reach Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area from Washington, take Highway 47 south 1.50 miles, then Bieker Road south 2 miles.

This program is one of several in a new MDC Outdoor Skills series. These free classes are for anyone seeking to connect more to nature or hone their outdoor skills. Upcoming programs include:

Outdoor Cooking at Rockwoods Reservation, May 7

Discover Nature Fishing 1 at Shaw Nature Reserve, May 9

Tree ID + Guided Hike at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area, May 13

Knot Tying, at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area, May 23

Archery at Rockwoods Reservation, June 10

Atlatl at Rockwoods Reservation, June 10

To learn more about these programs or to register, find them at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sg.