Deputy Minister Steve Letsike debates efforts to end GBVF at National Assembly

Deputy Minister Letsike debates efforts to end GBVF at National Assembly

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, led a debate on addressing Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBV-F) as a National Crisis during the National Assembly's mini plenary session on Friday, 09 May 2025.

South Africa remains burdened by the harsh realities of gender-based violence against women and girls, which undermines the nation’s collective vision of a democracy rooted in the principles of inclusivity, or Ubuntu. The 2022 GBV Prevalence Study indicates that one in three women, roughly 7.3 million, have faced physical violence during their lives. This means nearly one in ten women report having encountered sexual violence, and over a quarter have suffered abuse from intimate partners.

As part of the Government efforts to end GBVF, there is a need for a multisectoral approach with the objectives aim at ending GBVF collectively will help in bringing together government departments, civil society organisations, business, traditional leaders, and academic institutions to drive a coordinated efforts to confront GBVF as a National Crisis and Violation of Human Rights.

During the debate, Deputy Minister Letsike highlighted the key issues that required collective action towards ending the scourge of Gender Based Violence and Femicide in South Africa, which include, among others, the following:

• The evolution of government plans towards dealing with Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBV-F).

• The government structures established to deal with GBVF.

• Educational and advocacy programmes available for societal consumption.

• Progress on the implementation of the GBVF National Strategic Plan towards ending Gender Based Violence and Femicide.

• A need for Education for young boys through the adoption of a bottom-up approach to GBV-F.

Over the years South Africa government has been able passed transformative legislations to strengthen its response to Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, such as the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Act, Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act, and the Domestic Violence Amendment Act, in 2021, with purpose to significantly enhance victim protection, Improve Access to Justice, and Impose Stricter Measures Against Perpetrators, and signalling a bold legislative shift towards accountability, survivor-centred services, and prevention.

