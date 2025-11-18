Government Communication on media arrangements for G20 Social Summit

South Africa will host the G20 Social Summit from 18 to 20 November 2025 at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Province.

The G20 Social Summit is designed as an inclusive platform to amplify the voices of civil society, grassroots organisations and communities.

In line with the G20 Presidency theme of Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability, the Social G20 Summit will bring together formal and informal networks, including youth groups, women’s organisations, persons with disabilities, faith-based organisations, community forums, and other grassroots structures to engage directly on global issues that affect daily lives.

Media Accreditation Collection:

Media will enter the Birchwood Hotel through main entrance gate 2 for accreditation collection and park in the open parking area. Media will then proceed to atrium centre, and collect their accreditation at Baobab Hall.

Live accreditation for the G20 Social Summit is as follows:

Date: 16-18 November 2025

Time: 08:00- 17:00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel, Boabab,

Accreditation will be only for media that have applied online and have been approved for accreditation.



Required documents for accreditation:

A copy of a valid professional press card or equivalent identification (ID/Passport)

A letter of assignment on a letterhead from the journalist’s organisation, indicating his/her function.

NB: It is also advisable to carry hard copies of all the required documents in case of any necessary security checks



Passports and visas:

Members of the media from those countries exempted from visa requirements to South Africa need not apply for visas.

All other applicants must comply with the South African visa requirements.

Journalists should contact the nearest South African Diplomatic or Consular Mission to request a South African visa.

Yellow fever certificates will be required at the ports of entry for journalists travelling from yellow fever-designated countries.

Official media travelling on Diplomatic Passports do not require a visa to enter South Africa.

Customs clearance for media equipment: Accredited media personnel bringing technical equipment with them to South Africa will be subject to full customs control.

Media facilities:

Access to media facilities will be available only to accredited media representatives. Accreditation will be open to bona fide journalists, broadcasters, photographers, film and television camera crews, and technicians.|

A Media Centre, with facilities for print, online and electronic media, will be available at the summit venue at Candlewood conference room, Birchwood hotel.

A general work area with WIFI will be provided at the Media Centre.

Parking of OB Vans: the cut-off date for parking of OB vans is the 17 November. The access gate is gate 5

Media coverage of the G20 Social summit

Media will have access to cover the opening and closing ceremony for the G20 Social Summit. The opening ceremony for the G20 Social Summit will be on the 18th November and the closing ceremony will be on the 20th November 2024.

There will be on site media briefing that will be held at the media centre, the schedule will be communicated. Journalists are advised to make sure they arrive at the venue in good time to clear all entry security procedures.

Live streaming:

Open sessions of the summit and related meetings will be streamed live at the following G20 platforms:

Website – https://g20.org/g20-south-africa/

Facebook – G20 South Africa

Twitter – @G20.org

YouTube – G20 South Africa.

These feeds will be available through the Media Centre.

Accommodation:

Accommodation will be on a self-arrangement basis. Journalists are advised to make their bookings early to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Media Enquiries:

Mr William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

Mr Themba Thobela

Cell: 076 0956 555

E-mail: Themba@gcis.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates