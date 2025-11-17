MEC Ivan Meyer addresses South African Association of Freight Forwarders

Western Cape Minister of Economic Development and Tourism, Ivan Meyer, recently addressed the South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF), highlighting the critical role of logistics in driving economic growth and job creation.

“Logistics is the lifeblood of trade, and trade is the heartbeat of economic growth,” said Minister Meyer, emphasising the Western Cape Government’s commitment to building a globally competitive logistics ecosystem.

The provincial government commended SAAFF for its leadership in freight forwarding and its collaboration on the national logistics policy. Meyer announced progress on a digital logistics planning platform for container freight through the Port of Cape Town, aimed at reducing delays and costs.

The province’s Growth For Jobs Strategy aims to build a R1 trillion economy by 2035, with sustained annual growth of 4–6%. Strategic partnerships are central to achieving this vision. Recent achievements include:

R50 billion in investment commitments at the Western Cape Investment Summit.

New market access to China for stone fruit exports, boosting shipping connectivity.

Minister Meyer said that the Western Cape Government was aware that delays at any point in the logistics ecosystem significantly increase logistics costs. “For this reason, we have adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards delays, whether in the container terminals or at any cargo transfer point. We appeal to all logistics agencies for their collaboration on this matter, including SAAFF in the Western Cape.”

Improvements include:

Nine new rubber-tyred gantries (RTGs) will be operational next month.

Ten additional RTGs by February 2026, enhancing container handling efficiency.

A functional logistics sector is vital for job creation. Minister Meyer reflected on the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (Q3 2025):

The Western Cape added 65,000 jobs year-on-year and 70,000 quarter-on-quarter.

Unemployment dropped to 19.7%, far below the national rate of 31.9%.

Transport and Trade sectors—key to logistics—added 37,000 and 34,000 jobs, respectively.

Commenting on the event, the Western Cape Provincial Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, said that, “A strong and reliable logistics network is the backbone of our economy. When goods and services move efficiently, businesses grow, jobs are created, and communities prosper. Together with our partners in the freight and logistics sector, we are building a system that keeps the Western Cape and South Africa moving forward.”

“The future belongs to those who build bridges, not barriers. In logistics, every efficient link is a bridge to prosperity,” Meyer concluded, reaffirming the province’s commitment to collaboration with SAAFF and the logistics industry.

