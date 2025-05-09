Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended inauguration of Dashalti village mosque in Shusha district

On May 8, João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and...

09 May 2025, 08:55

